Esquire: The Trump Administration Is Writing a Death Sentence for America’s Most Important Restaurants

Esquire: April 17, 2020, The Trump Administration Is Writing a Death Sentence for America’s Most Important Restaurants
The CARES act bails out homogeneous chains but ignores the local restaurants that have transformed every region of this country.
This week the James Beard Foundation and the Independent Restaurant Coalition released the results of a survey. The survey said that a vast majority of owners of independent restaurants—almost 80% of them—don’t think the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) stand a chance of saving them.
We’re talking about 500,000 or so restaurants that employ 11 million people, according to the foundation. Not coming back, or viewing a comeback as a long shot. Think about that.
This same week the White House put out a list of people handpicked to rescue American restaurants from the brink of doom. The list included executives from Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Kraft, McDonald’s, Subway, Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s, Jimmy John’s, and Wendy’s, and then it cleared a little extra space for four old white guys from the world of white tablecloths: Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, Wolfgang Puck, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.