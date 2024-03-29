EurWeb: $6.7 Million Dollar SOS Initiative Impacts 28 National Organizations & Single Moms

Eurweb, March 20, 2024, $6.7 Million Dollar SOS Initiative Impacts 28 National Organizations & Single Moms
Additional funders of Share Our Strength’s family economic mobility work include the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.
Lead partner organizations include:
- Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative (MLICCI) (Mississippi)
- MomsF1rst (National)
- National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) (National)
- National Disability Institute (National)
- New Moms (Illinois)