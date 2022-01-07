The Hill, December 14, 2021, Failed Watchdog Nomination Angers Progressives
President Biden’s failed nomination of a top bank watchdog, Saule Omarova, has left progressives furious and consumer advocates concerned about the future of a key agency.
“I don’t think it was a winnable fight,” said Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a nonprofit that advocates for measures to end lending discrimination and increase financial access in neglected communities.