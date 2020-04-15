Fair Lending Report
Instructions for use:
The Fair Lending Report is an interactive, customized report that NCRC members can request from the research team. These reports are included with your membership and can cover a variety of topics based on your specific advocacy needs. They are shareable and interactive, just follow along and use this tool to explore lending and banking data in your community. Share them as powerpoint presentations or embed them on your own website.
Contact NCRC research for more information.
Questions:
Jason Richardson
Director, Research & Evaluation
jrichardson@ncrc.org
202-464-2722
Jad Edlebi
GIS Specialist, Research
jedlebi@ncrc.org
202-393-8305