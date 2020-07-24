Fair Warning: Coronavirus Cases Continue at Record-Shattering Pace, as 10 States See Highest Daily Deaths

Fair Warning, July 17, 2020: Coronavirus Cases Continue at Record-Shattering Pace, as 10 States See Highest Daily Deaths

Seventy-seven thousand: More than 77,000 new coronavirus cases, another single-day record, were reported yesterday in the U.S., says CNN. It’s the 11th single-day record in a month’s time, according to The New York Times. Earlier this month, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that daily new cases could reach 100,000 if outbreaks weren’t contained, and that certainly seems in the realm of possibility from here.  Thirty-eight states have recorded more new cases this week than last. Ten states have also experienced record deaths from the virus over the past week: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. …

