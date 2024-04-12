fbpx

Fast Company: Housing Market Affordability Is So Strained That Home Depot Is Selling Tiny Homes For $63,000.

Fast Company, April 8, 2024, Housing Market Affordability Is So Strained That Home Depot Is Selling Tiny Homes For $63,000.

In response to the escalating strain on housing affordability, Home Depot, a leading home improvement retailer ranked No. 20 on the Fortune 500 list, has continued to launch a range of tiny homes and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on its website. Among the offerings is a 444-square-foot, two-bedroom rose cottage priced at $63,000

Dubbed as a “DIY Assembly Office Guest House ADU Rental Tiny Home,” the package includes necessary components delivered in parts, comprising the steel frame, siding, roof materials, exterior doors, and windows. Delivery is slated as soon as May 13.

