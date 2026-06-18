June 11, 2026, PYMNTS, FDIC Stablecoin Rulemaking Shows Differences On Fees And Deposits
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition warned that stablecoin growth could move funds away from banks that support local lending. NCRC said the rule must address what happens when money that otherwise backs small business, household and neighborhood credit moves into stablecoin systems with fewer public safeguards.
That concern reflects a larger policy issue. Stablecoins backed by safe assets may look like cash substitutes to users. But they do not function like insured deposits for the banking system. If consumers and businesses shift large balances into stablecoins, banks could lose a source of low-cost funding. That could pressure lending, especially at smaller institutions that rely more heavily on local deposits.