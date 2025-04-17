Fellowship Programs: A Catalyst for Lasting Change and Systemic Impact

From the United States’ earliest beginnings, progress has been hampered by the challenges of building community-level capacity, which is undermining economic mobility for most Americans. Today’s economy has created an extremely competitive workforce environment where many talented, young individuals struggle to find meaningful career pathways that align with their values.
Young professionals, those in the early stages of their career that are actively building skills, experience, and professional identity in a chosen field, are instrumental in transforming our nation’s economy. Their passion, skills and eagerness to have an impact is needed to help address the compounding economic challenges that prevent American families from thriving.
With the right resources and opportunities, this generation can begin to tackle community development issues while learning alongside current leaders. To build a more equitable economy of the future requires significant investment in accessible housing, the growth of local businesses and workforce opportunities. Young professionals will be better positioned to champion innovative ideas over the length of their careers by engaging in efforts. Much like local communities need investment to build their untapped potential, so do young professionals.
Leadership development programs like NCRC’s Fellowship for Equitable Development (FED) are essential in cultivating the future of community economic development and its leaders. These programs also strengthen cross-industry networks by building impact-driven connections between academic institutions and nonprofit organizations, further aligning research insights and on-the-ground action. The 2024 fellows currently serving at NCRC member organizations nationwide are actively contributing to projects that are reshaping the trajectory of our economy, while also building the professional skills needed to become the leaders of tomorrow.
Here are just three examples from the 2024-2025 cohort of the NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development:
Housing: Joshua Johnson with Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati (HOME)
The growing demand for affordable housing highlights the importance of cultivating emerging leaders, like current FED Fellow Joshua Johnson, in shaping the future of fair housing and community development. Joshua’s fellowship with NCRC member organization Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati (HOME) focused on addressing barriers to Black homeownership by conducting research on various housing issues in Cincinnati like zoning history, lending landscapes and reviewing internal reports that will result in the updating of HOME’s Roadmap to Black Homeownership framework.
The roadmap outlines new strategies towards addressing the homeownership gap between Black and White residents in Cincinnati and surrounding Hamilton County, a disparity that has further worsened the racial wealth gap in the region. HOME’s advocacy has led to significant policy victories, including enhanced tenant protections and zoning reforms, which NCRC fellows like Joshua, have been integral in assisting with by conducting and reviewing vital research to support their homeownership initiatives. Joshua’s time with HOME provided him with the experience and insights needed to address complex housing issues and drive future solutions in community development in the future.
Small Business Development: Jaya Parashar with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO)
Small business development relies on innovative young professionals willing to make a lasting impact by creating the systems needed for long-term sustainability for business owners. Current FED Fellow Jaya Parashar worked on a variety of projects and initiatives in this vein during her time with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO), which included crafting a Community of Practice (CoP) to better track to key milestones and creating website and stakeholder engagement strategies. Jaya’s work provided concrete tools to further ground AEO in their mission of assisting underserved entrepreneurs in starting, stabilizing and growing their businesses. Her efforts not only supported small businesses during her time at AEO but also laid the foundation for future leaders to drive continued growth and opportunity in the entrepreneurial space.
Economic Development: Staphord Bengesi with Runwei
Young professionals advancing innovative approaches to economic inclusion play a vital role in empowering financially underserved communities. FED Fellow Staphord Bengesi, an emerging leader placed with NCRC member organization Runwei, assisted with integrating AI tools into grant management systems to create fairer, more transparent economic resource distribution, thus promoting equity and improving economic mobility for underserved communities. Bengesi’s time with Runwei showcases the importance of blending technology and community economic engagement to foster sustainable growth and ensure a future where innovation and economic inclusion thrive.
Looking Forward: FED’s Next Cohort of Fellows
If you are a graduate level student passionate about driving meaningful change, do not miss the opportunity to participate in the Fellowship for Economic Development for the 2025-26 season. The application period is open from April 1-30. Join our previous fellows in shaping a brighter future for all!
Dia Henderson is the Community Impact Program Manager with NCRC’s Programs and Strategic Development team.
Photo of the current 2024-25 Fellowship for Equitable Development cohort courtesy of Scott Henrichsen.