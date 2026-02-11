The Real Deal, February 10, 2026, FHFA scraps Biden-era fair housing oversight for Fannie and Freddie
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada joined a chorus of objections during the public comment period, alongside the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
Industry groups took the opposite view. Trade organizations representing mortgage insurers and large financial institutions backed the repeal, arguing that fair housing enforcement already exists elsewhere in federal law and that the 2024 rule muddied the waters.