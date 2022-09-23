Financial Services: chairwoman Waters Introduces Legislation To Strengthen The Community Reinvestment Act, End Modern-Day Redlining

Financial Services, September 16, 2022, Chairwoman Waters Introduces Legislation To Strengthen The Community Reinvestment Act, End Modern-Day Redlining

The “Making Communities Stronger Through the Community Reinvestment Act” is endorsed by the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, California Reinvestment Coalition, National Alliance of Community and Economic Development Associations (NACEDA), National Community Reinvestment Coalition, National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development (CAPACD), ProsperityNow and UnidosUS.