Finextra: Robinhood files for IPO

By / April 26, 2021 / On Our Radar

Finextra, March 24, 2021, Robinhood files for IPO

Controversial stock trading app Robinhood has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

The company has been at the centre of a battle between activist retail investors and hedge funds shorting stock in companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Robinhood temporarily stopped users from buying dozens of stocks that day traders who use the WallStreetBets subreddit had targeted in a short squeeze assault.

This led to probes by regulatory authorities and the filing of around 46 putative class actions and three individual lawsuits.
Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: