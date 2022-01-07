Yahoo Finance, December 9, 2021, Fintech Leads The Way in Fair Lending Practices with a New Kind Of ‘Relationship Banking’
Up until fairly recently, getting a loan for your small business meant pleading your case at one of the banking behemoths, whose legacy of discrimination is well documented. A data analysis of lending practices from 2008-2016 from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) showed “a troubling pattern of disinvestment, discouragement and inequitable treatment for Black and Hispanic-owned businesses.”
Now, fintech firms are charting a new way forward, having built the importance of the client relationship into their ethos. They have married a seamless process with the personalized attention of a community bank.