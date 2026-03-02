Lane Report 40, First Financial opening banking center in West Louisville
Its Gateway on Broadway financial center is part of First Financial’s larger strategy to bring its banking services to more low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities. The company committed to the opening of eight new financial centers in LMI communities under its initial five-year Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. First Financial exceeded the commitments outlined in the initial CBA and entered into a new $2.4 billion CBA in 2024.