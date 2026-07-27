June 25, 2026, BriefGlance, First Merchants’ $2B Pledge: A New Standard For Midwest Community Banking
First Merchants Bank, in a landmark move solidifying its role as a key community anchor, has announced a new $2.02 billion Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) in partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). The five-year pact, running from 2026 through 2030, is designed to inject transformative capital into low- to moderate-income (LMI) and rural communities across Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.