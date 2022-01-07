The Gary Crusader, December 9, 2021, First Merchants Releases Its First Comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Among the many focused initiatives, such as volunteering and corporate giving, First Merchants is currently investing $1.4 billion in the low- and moderate-income communities it serves over five years through a partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).
First Merchants releases its first comprehensive corporate social responsibility report
The Gary Crusader, December 9, 2021, First Merchants Releases Its First Comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility Report