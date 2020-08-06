Forbes: Fair Housing Advocates Decry Repeal Of Regulation Aimed At Diversifying Suburbs

Forbes, July 30, 2020: Fair Housing Advocates Decry Repeal Of Regulation Aimed At Diversifying Suburbs
President Trump claimed victory Wednesday in revoking an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs. He took to Twitter to announce, “I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.”
Trump said his recent decision to replace an Obama administration rule targeting racial housing discrimination would boost suburban housing prices and reduce crime.