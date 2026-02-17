The Wake Weekly, February 16, 2026, Former Apex Town Manager Katy Crosby returns to Wake County to lead Zebulon
Most recently, she served as Chief of Community Engagement and Institutional Accountability at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. Her work included leading multi-state coalitions and supporting partnerships aimed at strengthening investment in communities.
Crosby said she was drawn to Zebulon to help facilitate the town’s continued growth.
“I was drawn to Zebulon because it is a diverse community navigating the opportunities and challenges that come with rapid growth,” Crosby said. “My experience cultivating healthy workplace cultures, building high-performing teams, engaging communities, and supporting organizations through change aligns well with the internal and external needs of Zebulon.”