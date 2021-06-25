Fox 43: Calls for extension of eviction ban as new deadline looms

Fox 43, June 24, 2021, Calls for extension of eviction ban as new deadline looms
With one week to go before the nationwide ban on evictions expires, the White House is acknowledging that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of “off-ramp” to make the transition without massive social upheaval.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”