Fox San Antonio: Feds say Texas discriminated against communities of color when it denied Houston flood aid

Fox San Antonio, March 9, 2022, Feds say Texas discriminated against communities of color when it denied Houston flood aid
The Texas General Land Office — the agency charged with distributing approximately $2 billion in federal funds for future flood preparation — initially awarded Houston and Harris County nothing when deciding where to send the money.
HUD officials said the state agency’s method of doling out the funds “discriminated on the basis of race and national origin” and “substantially and predictably disadvantaged minority residents, with particularly disparate outcomes for Black residents,” according to a Friday letter detailing the result of a HUD probe. The land office is in violation of the Civil Rights Act as well as federal housing law, federal housing officials said.