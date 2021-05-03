Framingham Source: Senators Warren & Markey Re-Introduce Legislation To Confront America’s Housing Crisis

Framingham Source, April 25, 2021, Senators Warren & Markey Re-Introduce Legislation To Confront America’s Housing Crisis
Last week Unites States Senators reintroduced the American Housing and Economic Mobility Act to help bring down costs for renters and buyers, level the playing field so working families everywhere can find a decent place to live at a decent price, reduce exclusionary zoning laws, and take a step towards addressing the effects of decades of housing discrimination on communities of color.
The American Housing and Economic Mobility Act has been endorsed by National Community Reinvestment Coalition