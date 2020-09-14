From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the 21st Century

By / September 14, 2020 / NCRC Videos

Online Event Archive Recorded September 9, 2020

 

As the fight for racial justice finally gains more national attention, a deeper conversation is needed around the implementation of reparations for Black Americans to truly address the growing racial wealth gap. Public policy built the divide, and public policy must be carefully implemented to close it. This discussion includes the clear case for reparations and how reparations should be implemented to ensure they have the needed impact.

Speakers:
William “Sandy” Darity and Kirsten Mullen, authors of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century.”

Moderated by Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, NCRC’s Chief of Race, Wealth and Community.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: