From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the 21st Century

Online Event Archive Recorded September 9, 2020
As the fight for racial justice finally gains more national attention, a deeper conversation is needed around the implementation of reparations for Black Americans to truly address the growing racial wealth gap. Public policy built the divide, and public policy must be carefully implemented to close it. This discussion includes the clear case for reparations and how reparations should be implemented to ensure they have the needed impact.
Speakers:
William “Sandy” Darity and Kirsten Mullen, authors of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century.”
Moderated by Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, NCRC’s Chief of Race, Wealth and Community.