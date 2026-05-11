From Vacancy to Vitality: Rebuilding Kansas City Neighborhoods into Economically Vibrant Communities

National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) member Community Builders of Kansas City does more than build houses – they build ecosystems where housing, jobs and community spaces work together to create more self-sustaining neighborhoods.
Since 1991, the nonprofit has created over 600 affordable residential housing units and 500,000 square feet of commercial space that provide employment opportunities and services essential to a good quality of life.
“We’re different from many community development corporations because we don’t just focus on housing… we focus on catalytic transformation development,” says Community Builders’ President and CEO Emmet Pierson. “We’re known for brick-and-mortar projects, but that’s just one piece of the ecosystem we’re building.”
Turning Disinvestment into Development
Community Builders concentrates its work on Kansas City’s east side – a predominantly African American and historically under-resourced area.
“Disinvestments run abound,” Pierson explains. “Banks are not falling over themselves to invest here – we have to force the issue.”
Yet, the nonprofit is turning challenge into opportunity with a recently-constructed 60,000-square-foot office building – the new headquarters for the Health Forward Foundation, dedicated to creating healthier communities.
“This billion-dollar foundation is here for the long haul – investing, growing and signaling hope and economic opportunity,” Pierson says.
The mixed-use site also includes multi-family housing, a health and fitness trail and a welcoming public plaza.
A Cornerstone of Community Wealth-Building
Community Builders employs 1,100 people and contributes over $5 million in taxes to the local economy – helping stabilize a community often left on the margins. They view wealth-building through a holistic lens driven by reliable employment, access to benefits and long-term economic security.
Across all of Community Builders’ ventures, workers earn above a living wage and receive an equitably comprehensive benefit package.
“I have the same benefits as the grocery store clerk,” Pierson says.
The organization also supports other nonprofits and local developers, such as MO Hives KC, which transforms vacant urban lots into thriving bee farms that pollinate local food gardens and provide a wide range of experiential learning opportunities.
“If I’m not wealthy in my spirit – if I’m at work worried that my kids don’t have adequate healthcare – that stunts my productivity,” Pierson explains. “If I’m worried about bills or working two jobs to afford my house, am I on the path to wealth? Maybe, but I don’t think so.”
A Voice at the Table
As an NCRC member, Community Builders is given a platform to spotlight barriers facing communities and the practitioners on the frontlines.
During a major local bank merger, NCRC invited Pierson to address the bank’s senior leadership team on how they can better support under-resourced neighborhoods.
“We helped the banking industry understand that investing in those areas they deem to be not as profitable as others is what it means to be good stewards of the community,” Pierson explains. “Having the platform to say that is incredibly impactful. NCRC gave us a voice.”
Nicole Rothstein is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of Community Builders of Kansas City.