Front Porch, February 1, 2023, Front Porch: Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver

The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.

Gentrification is prevalent throughout Northeast Denver, especially in Park Hill. Housing prices skyrocketed, the business community flourished, and in 2021 a Money Inc report ranked Park Hill the 8th wealthiest neighborhood in Denver.