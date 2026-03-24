Capital B News, March 19, 2026, Georgia Lawmakers With Real Estate Ties Are Writing the State’s Housing Laws
A 2025 report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition found that, among American cities, Atlanta has been one of the hardest hit by gentrification. Between 1980 and 2020, Atlanta had the second-highest number of census tracks flip from majority Black to majority white. Only Washington, D.C., had more.
Locally, the rate of corporate ownership of single-family rental stock is 11 times the national average, according to research by Georgia State University professor Taylor Shelton.