August 6-7, 2025 • 10:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Day one will be an engaging, interactive event designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools, insights, and resources needed to become funding-ready. Through a series of expert-led panel discussions and hands-on virtual technical assistance in breakout rooms, participants will receive practical guidance to strengthen their funding strategies and connect with capital providers. Whether you’re launching or scaling, this event will provide the clarity and support you need to take the next step.
Day Two will be a high-impact virtual pitch competition, where select entrepreneurs will pitch to a panel of funders, lenders and investors. Finalists will compete for cash prizes and gain valuable visibility among key financial stakeholders. The Pitch Competition aims to provide funding to four promising businesses that demonstrate strong potential, clear need and an impactful plan. Selected finalists will compete live at the event for a chance to win one of the following four cash prizes:
For more information on how to submit a pitch, see Pitch Competition Guidelines
Jumpstart your funding readiness by connecting with a financial professional or lender for 30 minutes.
Tell Your Story. Share Your Vision. Win Grant Funding
Are you building a business and need funding to take the next step? Do you have a clear vision, a strong work ethic, and a story worth sharing? This is your chance.
We’re inviting entrepreneurs who have worked with our CDFI’s Technical Assistance (TA) Program to pitch their business live on August 7, 2025.
Eligibility Criteria: Participants must be legal U.S. residents and at least 18 years old. They must be business owners of a legally registered business that has received technical assistance from NCRC CDF (counseling, workshops, or group sessions).
Entry Requirements: Participants must submit an online application by the specified deadline. Each application must clearly explain what your business does, its impact, and detail the need for funding–including how funds will be used if selected. Only one application per business (If you own multiple businesses, you may apply with only one).
Finalists must attend both days of the Get Funded event to remain eligible.
Judging Process: A panel of judges will evaluate the entries based on the viability and strength of the business, how the business intends to use the grant, and the potential impact. Participants will be expected to present a 3 to 5 minute pitch to the judges and audience that details what the business does, who it serves, the need for funding, and how funds will be used moving forward. The judges will assign scores for each category and the participant with the highest composite score will win. In the event of a tie, a tiebreaking judge will apply the same judging criteria to determine the winner.
Prizes: Each participant will have access to free pitch-coaching before the event. The competition will award cash prizes ranging from $1,000 – $5,000 to 4 business owners. The exact amount will be determined based on the judges’ evaluations. All cash prizes are subject to federal IRS disclosure requirements.
