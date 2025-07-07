CDF logo
GET FUNDED:
Financial Readiness & Capital Access

A Two-Day Virtual Event

August 6-7, 2025  •  10:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Join us for a two-day virtual event designed to equip entrepreneurs with tools and guidance to become funding ready, including the opportunity to hear directly from the awardees of our Get Funded: Pitch Competition. 

Day One:

Virtual Funding Readiness Bootcamp

Day one will be an engaging, interactive event designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools, insights, and resources needed to become funding-ready. Through a series of expert-led panel discussions and hands-on virtual technical assistance in breakout rooms, participants will receive practical guidance to strengthen their funding strategies and connect with capital providers. Whether you’re launching or scaling, this event will provide the clarity and support you need to take the next step.

Day Two:

Day Two: Virtual Pitch Competition

Day Two will be a high-impact virtual pitch competition, where select entrepreneurs will pitch to a panel of funders, lenders and investors. Finalists will compete for cash prizes and gain valuable visibility among key financial stakeholders. The Pitch Competition aims to provide funding to four promising businesses that demonstrate strong potential, clear need and an impactful plan. Selected finalists will compete live at the event for a chance to win one of the following four cash prizes:

  • Top Prize – $5000
  • Second Prize – $2,500
  • Third Prize – $2000
  • Last Prize – $1,500

For more information on how to submit a pitch, see Petition Competition Guidelines

SCHEDULE​

DAY ONE
Financial Readiness & Funding Pathways

10:O0 AM

Welcome & Opening Remarks

Keynote: What It Means to Be Funding-Ready

10:35 – 11:30 AM

Panel 1: Understanding Loan Options

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM

Panel 2: Exploring Alternative Capital

12:15 – 12:30 PM

Break

12:30 – 2:30 PM

Breakout Sessions: Funding Readiness

Jumpstart your funding readiness by connecting with a financial professional or lender for 30 minutes.

DAY TWO
Pitch for Capital

10:00 AM

Welcome Back & Pitch Format Overview

10:15 – 11:30 AM

Pitch Competition: Group 1 (5 Businesses)

11:30 – 11:40 AM

Break

11:40 – 12:45 PM

Pitch Competition: Group 2 (5 Businesses)

12:45 - 1:00 PM

Break - Judge Selection

1:00 – 1:15 PM

Award Announcements & Closing Remarks

Pitch Competition Guidelines

Get Funded: Pitch Competition

Submit a pitch

Tell Your Story. Share Your Vision. Win Grant Funding

Are you building a business and need funding to take the next step? Do you have a clear vision, a strong work ethic, and a story worth sharing? This is your chance.

We’re inviting entrepreneurs who have worked with our CDFI’s Technical Assistance (TA) Program to pitch their business live on August 7, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria: Participants must be legal U.S. residents and at least 18 years old.  They must be business owners of a legally registered business that has received technical assistance from NCRC CDF (counseling, workshops, or group sessions).

Entry Requirements: Participants must submit an online application by the specified deadline.  Each application must clearly explain what your business does, its impact, and detail the need for funding–including how funds will be used if selected. Only one application per business (If you own multiple businesses, you may apply with only one).

Finalists must attend both days of the Get Funded event to remain eligible.

Judging Process: A panel of judges will evaluate the entries based on the viability and strength of the business, how the business intends to use the grant, and the potential impact.  Participants will be expected to present a 3 to 5 minute pitch to the judges and audience that details what the business does, who it serves, the need for funding, and how funds will be used moving forward. The judges will assign scores for each category and the participant with the highest composite score will win. In the event of a tie, a tiebreaking judge will apply the same judging criteria to determine the winner. 

Prizes: Each participant will have access to free pitch-coaching before the event.  The competition will award cash prizes ranging from $1,000 – $5,000 to 4 business owners. The exact amount will be determined based on the judges’ evaluations. All cash prizes are subject to federal IRS disclosure requirements.

Key Dates

  • Pitch Application Deadline: July 18
  • Pitch Application Review: July 23
  • Finalists Notified: July 25
  • Pitch competition: August 7
  • Pitch Prize Distribution: Aug 30

Terms & Conditions: By entering the competition, participants agree to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

  • Grant funds must be used strictly for business purposes (not personal expenses).
  • NCRC CDF reserves the right to follow up with businesses on progress and impact of the funds.
  • Participants acknowledge that any false or misleading information provided will result in disqualification.
  • NCRC has the right to use a contestant’s name, image, and likeness for public relations, advertising, promotional purposes, and in other media.
  • NCRC CDF has the sole discretion to void and disqualify entries that undermine its mission or communicate messages inconsistent with the positive image that NCRC wishes to associate.
  •  NCRC CDF also reserves the right to amend the competition rules at any time
