Tell Your Story. Share Your Vision. Win Grant Funding

Are you building a business and need funding to take the next step? Do you have a clear vision, a strong work ethic, and a story worth sharing? This is your chance.

We’re inviting entrepreneurs who have worked with our CDFI’s Technical Assistance (TA) Program to pitch their business live on August 7, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria: Participants must be legal U.S. residents and at least 18 years old. They must be business owners of a legally registered business that has received technical assistance from NCRC CDF (counseling, workshops, or group sessions).

Entry Requirements: Participants must submit an online application by the specified deadline. Each application must clearly explain what your business does, its impact, and detail the need for funding–including how funds will be used if selected. Only one application per business (If you own multiple businesses, you may apply with only one).

Finalists must attend both days of the Get Funded event to remain eligible.

Judging Process: A panel of judges will evaluate the entries based on the viability and strength of the business, how the business intends to use the grant, and the potential impact. Participants will be expected to present a 3 to 5 minute pitch to the judges and audience that details what the business does, who it serves, the need for funding, and how funds will be used moving forward. The judges will assign scores for each category and the participant with the highest composite score will win. In the event of a tie, a tiebreaking judge will apply the same judging criteria to determine the winner.

Prizes: Each participant will have access to free pitch-coaching before the event. The competition will award cash prizes ranging from $1,000 – $5,000 to 4 business owners. The exact amount will be determined based on the judges’ evaluations. All cash prizes are subject to federal IRS disclosure requirements.

Key Dates

Pitch Application Deadline: July 18

July 18 Pitch Application Review: July 23

July 23 Finalists Notified: July 25

July 25 Pitch competition: August 7

August 7 Pitch Prize Distribution: Aug 30

Terms & Conditions: By entering the competition, participants agree to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.