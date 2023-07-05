Give A Warm Welcome To NCRC’s Newest Members

With more than 750 local, state and regional nonprofits, educational and faith-based institutions and government entities making up the National Community Reinvestment Coalitions (NCRC)’s membership, it can be hard for new members to feel instantly connected.
Let’s fix that by giving them a warm NCRC welcome!
New organizational members in June were:
- Friends of the Rail Park, Philadelphia, PA
- Mobilizing & Organizing Virginians for Engagement (MOVE Chamber), Falls Church, VA
- Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center, Falls Church, VA
- United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Dallas, TX
- Communities Unlimited, Inc., Fayetteville, AR
If your organization isn’t yet a member, check out the options here.
And if your organization is ineligible, you can join as an individual member of our Just Economy Club.
We are so happy to have you all join the team. We are stronger together!