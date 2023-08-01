Give A Warm Welcome To NCRC’s Newest Members

With more than 750 local, state and regional nonprofits, educational and faith-based institutions and government entities making up the National Community Reinvestment Coalitions’ (NCRC) membership, it can be hard for new members to feel instantly connected.
Let’s fix that by giving them a warm NCRC welcome!
New organizational members in July were:
- SC UpLift Community Outreach, Columbia, SC
- Lifted Services, Chalmette, LA
- Philanthropiece, Longmont, CO
