Give A Warm Welcome To NCRC’s Newest Members

With more than 700 local, state and regional nonprofits, educational and faith-based institutions and government entities making up the National Community Reinvestment Coalitions (NCRC)’s membership, it can be hard for new members to feel instantly connected.
Let’s fix that by giving them a warm NCRC welcome!
New organizational members in September were:
- Atlanta Land Trust, Atlanta, Georgia
- Amplify Equity, Inc., Elmira, New York
- Minorities Allied Lenders, Inc., Pennsauken, New Jersey
If your organization isn’t yet a member, check out the options here.
And if your organization is ineligible, you can join as an individual member of our Just Economy Club.
We are so happy to have you all join the team. We are stronger together!