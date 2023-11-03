Give A Warm Welcome To NCRC’s Newest Members

NCRC’s membership spans more than 700 local, state and regional nonprofits, educational and faith-based institutions and government entities across the nation.
Welcome to our new organizational members in October:
- Santa Fe Habitat For Humanity, Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Homecorp, Montclair, New Jersey
- Sherman Park Community Association, Inc., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Lake Michigan Community Development Corporation, Michigan City, Indiana
View a map of all our members.
If your organization isn’t yet a member, check out the options here.
And if your organization is ineligible, you can join as an individual member of our Just Economy Club.
We are so happy to have you all join the team. We are stronger together!