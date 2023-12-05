Give A Warm Welcome To NCRC’s Newest Members

NCRC’s membership spans more than 700 local, state and regional nonprofits, educational and faith-based institutions and government entities across the nation.
Welcome to our new organizational members in November 2023:
- Hale Mahaolu Homeownership, Kahului, Hawaii
- Social Innovatus, Los Angeles, California
- Free Grace SPCDC, Jackson, Mississippi
- Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, Athens, Georgia
- Nonprofit Finance Fund, New York City, New York
- Vision y Compromiso, Los Angeles, California
