Give A Warm Welcome To NCRC’s Newest Members

With more than 750 local, state and regional nonprofits, educational and faith-based institutions and government entities making up the National Community Reinvestment Coalitions (NCRC)’s membership, it can be hard for new members to feel instantly connected.
Let’s fix that by giving them a warm NCRC welcome!
New organizational members in May were:
- The Housing Fund, Inc., Nashville, TN
- Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services, Inc., Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Rust Belt Neighborhood Development Corporation, Dayton, OH
- Community Housing Development Corporation, Oakland, CA
- Mission Economic Development Agency, San Francisco, CA
- Serve, Wake Forest, NC
If your organization isn’t yet a member, check out the options here.
And if your organization is ineligible, you can join as an individual member of our Just Economy Club.
We are so happy to have you all join the team. We are stronger together!