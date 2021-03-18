fbpx

GlobeNewswire: Constellation Brands Announces Commitment to Invest $10 Million in ‘Clear Vision Impact Fund’ to Support Black and Minority-Owned Businesses

By / March 18, 2021 / In the News

GlobeNewswire, March 11, 2021, Constellation Brands Announces Commitment to Invest $10 Million in ‘Clear Vision Impact Fund’ to support Black and Minority-Owned Businesses 

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today a commitment to invest $10 million in the Clear Vision Impact Fund, LP, a newly-formed investment vehicle founded by Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC – the only U.S. investment bank certified as a women and minority-owned enterprise. The Clear Vision Impact Fund’s objective is to make investments in minority-owned businesses, with an emphasis on African American/Black-owned businesses; businesses that operate in or serve underserved, predominantly African American and Latinx, markets; and businesses that foster inclusive growth.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an organization that works to champion fairness and end discrimination in lending, housing and business, found that in 44 percent of tests, Black business lending applicants received disparate treatment from lenders, including discouraging Black firms from applying for a loan and requiring additional information of Black firms compared to White firms(2).

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

