Go Local Pro Business: Black Homeownership in RI Is As Low As It Was in the 1960s

Go Local Pro Business, January 2, 2022, Black Homeownership in RI Is As Low As It Was in the 1960s
Homeownership for Blacks was at the same level as before the federal Civic Rights Act passed, redlining was commonplace and housing rights laws were non-existent.
“In fact, in the past 15 years, Black homeownership has seen the most dramatic drop of any racial or ethnic group, and the Black homeownership rate in 2019 had descended to nearly as low as it was when discrimination was legal,” according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).