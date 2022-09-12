GoErie: Let’s Get Real About Who Biden’s Student loan Forgiveness Helps And Why It Matters

GoErie, September 9, 2022, Let’s Get Real About Who Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Helps And Why It Matters

Women hold two-thirds of the nation’s student loan debt, and Black women have the highest average total undergraduate and graduate loan debt. Women and people of color are juggling higher amounts of student loan debt with lower paying jobs and other gender and race disparities. For these borrowers and many others, the cancellation of $10,000 of debt is a great start, but it doesn’t go far enough.