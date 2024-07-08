Gothamist: Landlords Of NYC Affordable Housing Launch New Venture To Combat Spiking Insurance Costs

Gothamist, July 8, 2024, Landlords Of NYC Affordable Housing Launch New Venture To Combat Spiking Insurance Costs
Several affordable housing landlords are fighting back against skyrocketing insurance rates with a new strategy that they say will get costs under control and improve conditions for tenants: insuring themselves.
The owners of a combined 80,000 apartments — all with regulated rents and government financing — launched an insurance collective last month after a series of dramatic spikes in the cost of property and liability insurance, which covers damages and lawsuit settlements.
One of the collective’s members, John Crotty, said the ever-increasing insurance costs are threatening the ability to repay loans and are eating into other expenses, like building repairs and maintenance that can make life worse for tenants.