Crain’s Chicago Business, August 11, 2025, Government job cuts take a bite out of Chicago’s economy
“The federal government has played a unique role in the labor history of Black Americans,” economic researcher Joseph Dean wrote in a February report by the Washington, D.C., nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition. “The decades-long progress made by Black federal employees is in serious danger of being upended in a fraction of time it took to build,” Dean wrote. “Federal employment opportunities provide substantial economic independence and stability for Black middle class Americans.”