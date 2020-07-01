Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly: First Merchants to enter underserved markets

Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, June 26, 2020: First Merchants to enter underserved markets
First Merchants Bank will open five new branches or loan production offices in low- to moderate-income communities as part of a $1.4 billion community investment plan with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
The new locations will be established in Marion and Lake counties and in Franklin County, Ohio and Wayne County, Michigan.
In addition to a $10 million investment for the locations, the commitment focused on underserved, low- to moderate-income and rural communities.