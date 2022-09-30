Greater Greater Washington: Events: GGWash’s Fall Mixer is happening this Wednesday. Come join us!

Greater Greater Washington, September 26, 2022, Events: GGWash’s Fall Mixer is happening this Wednesday. Come join us!

Join the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) in this informative online event at 1:00 pm on September 29. They will provide critical information on the definition and application of the social determinants of health (SDOH) and how they can intersect with community development and how community development practitioners can begin to move in the direction of creating and sustaining Equitable and Healthy Communities.