Green Market Report: Dispensaries Like Bank Buildings, But It’s Not the Vaults

Green Market Report, July 6, 2022, Dispensaries Like Bank Buildings, But It’s Not the Vaults
Bank buildings are becoming attractive locations for cannabis dispensaries, but fortified vaults aren’t the reason. The banking industry has been closing bank branches by the thousands. According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, 9% of all branch locations in the U.S. closed between 2017 and 2021 or roughly 7,500 brick and mortar locations. This move really picked up steam during the pandemic when most people migrated to online banking. Bank consolidation and improvements in mobile banking have also contributed to the banks giving up their locations.