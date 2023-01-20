Greenville News: Key findings from The Cost of Unity, a series on the displacement of Black Greenville

Greenville News, January 11, 2023, Key findings from The Cost of Unity, a series on the displacement of Black Greenville

Over the last 30 years, thousands of affluent white people moved into Southernside, West Greenville and other historically Black neighborhoods, raising property values and pushing out less affluent Black people.

A 2020 report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a Washington-based organization that advocates for investment in underserved communities, found that gentrification and displacement are concentrated in large metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York City, home to millions of people.