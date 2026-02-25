Gregory Dyson Appointed Interim Executive Director of the NCRC Community Development Fund

The NCRC Community Development Fund, Inc. (NCRC CDF) announced recently that Gregory Dyson will serve as its interim executive director. The NCRC CDF provides loans for housing, small business and other community development needs in low- and moderate-income communities.
Dyson brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and management experience. He is currently the executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). Before joining NCRC, he served as the COO at the American Nurses Association (ANA) Enterprise. Before that, he was the senior vice president and chief operating officer of ICMA Retirement Corporation, a Washington, DC-based retirement services provider.