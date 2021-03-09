Grigs Crawford

March 9, 2021

Grigs Crawford is NCRC’s CDFI Development Director. He is a seasoned public affairs and business development strategist with experience navigating issues for Fortune 500, nonprofit and trade association clients, with expertise in engaging lawmakers, regulators and the public in complex policy challenges. In 2018, after nearly a decade in Washington, D.C., Grigs transitioned to campaign politics — serving in critical roles at the congressional level, in a Pennsylvania district that flipped from red to blue and statewide, helping Nevada elect its first Democratic governor in 20 years. He went on to manage federal races in some of the country’s most competitive markets, and he’s coached numerous candidates and C-suite executives on media, communications and business development. Grigs graduated with honors from George Washington University, is bilingual in Spanish and lived in the Amazon for two years serving his country in the U.S. Peace Corps. He began his career as a journalist, including reporting on the 2008 primaries for CQ-Politics, and is a published author.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

