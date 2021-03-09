Grigs Crawford is NCRC’s CDFI Development Director. He is a seasoned public affairs and business development strategist with experience navigating issues for Fortune 500, nonprofit and trade association clients, with expertise in engaging lawmakers, regulators and the public in complex policy challenges. In 2018, after nearly a decade in Washington, D.C., Grigs transitioned to campaign politics — serving in critical roles at the congressional level, in a Pennsylvania district that flipped from red to blue and statewide, helping Nevada elect its first Democratic governor in 20 years. He went on to manage federal races in some of the country’s most competitive markets, and he’s coached numerous candidates and C-suite executives on media, communications and business development. Grigs graduated with honors from George Washington University, is bilingual in Spanish and lived in the Amazon for two years serving his country in the U.S. Peace Corps. He began his career as a journalist, including reporting on the 2008 primaries for CQ-Politics, and is a published author.