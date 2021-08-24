GROWTH by NCRC Announces New Single-Family Homes Near Gresham Park

Highlands of Decatur Project Offers Opportunities for Building Generational Wealth and Community Revitalization
The NCRC Housing Rehab Fund, LLC (NCRC HRF), marketed as GROWTH by NCRC, is building 46-single-family homes located in the rolling hills of Decatur, GA, near Eastlake and Gresham Park. The community will feature five floor plans ranging from 2,036-2,522 square feet. All plans feature at least four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Designs include four two-story homes and one first-floor master plan. GROWTH will be working with Coldwell Banker-Barsky Group to list and sell the homes.
The Highlands of Decatur is in the Panthersville neighborhood of Decatur, a suburb of Atlanta near East Atlanta, Eastlake and Gresham Park. The area is primarily apartment complexes and high-rise buildings, and single-family homes. While the area is established, it’s not old, with most homes and apartments built after 1970 and newer development after 2000. Since 2015, new developments by Rockhaven Homes, Toll Brothers, DR Horton and Beazer have also opened. The lack of affordable homeownership options in Atlanta and its inner-ring suburbs makes Decatur and Panthersville attractive.
Panthersville is in a predominantly Black, moderate-income census tract. “This area of Decatur is ripe for change and growth. I hope that by adding new homes, we will generate opportunities for wealth-building, community engagement, and neighborhood revitalization,” said Ed Gorman, Managing Director of the NCRC Housing Rehab Fund. “Our goal is to empower homebuyers to build stable lives and vibrant neighborhoods by creating opportunities for more people to build generational wealth, especially BIPOC neighborhoods. Everyone deserves a fair shake at the American Dream of homeownership.”
Conveniently located, Highlands of Decatur offers easy access to I-20 and I-285, multiple parks, schools, a large area hospital, the Eastlake YMCA, and the Panthersville Recreation Complex. Less than fifteen minutes from downtown Atlanta, Panthersville also offers easy access to the Atlanta Zoo and Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, and other area museums, parks, retail and excursions.
Construction is well underway with closings expected late in 2021. A grand opening event will be held Fall 2021 to release the first sites and specs for sale.
About GROWTH by NCRC
We believe that no matter where you start in life, or the neighborhood you live in, every family deserves the opportunity to own a home, to start building wealth and to enjoy the American Dream. Our mission is to make homeownership possible for more people.
GROWTH is an initiative of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and is fueled by the NCRC Housing Rehab Fund (the “Fund”), a private equity real estate fund focused on rehabbing and building new construction single-family houses to provide affordable homeownership opportunities in low- and moderate-income communities or for low- and moderate-income people. The Fund has been operating for five years and is operating in 19 cities.
For more information about NCRC Housing Rehab Fund, please contact Ed Gorman, egorman@ncrc.org, (202) 464-2728 or visit www.growthbyncrc.com.