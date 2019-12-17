Executive Assistant to the President and Project Coordinator
hvandermeer@ncrc.org 202.464.2703
Haley VanderMeer joined NCRC in 2019 as Executive Assistant to the President and Project Coordinator. In addition to supporting the President, she works closely with donors, government and industry leaders, the NCRC board, CEO, senior staff and other key constituents to advance the work of NCRC. She also provides project management support for three key initiatives: Fair Shake, Capital Markets Initiative and GROWTH. Prior to NCRC, she served as Executive Office and Board Relations Manager for Project Concern International, a global development organization where she served as a right hand to the CEO and supported the Executive Leadership Team in strategic plan execution. She also worked closely with the Board of Directors on issues of governance, succession planning and training. Prior to that, she held related positions with Executives from Urban Institute in Washington, D.C., Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA, and Drexel University and Thomas Jefferson University and Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Haley holds a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from Drexel University, where her studies focused specifically on food security and broadly on urban policy and community revitalization. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech.