redlining and neighborhood health

Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; SARS CoV-2) pandemic has highlighted and exacerbated many racial health inequities that existed well before this public health crisis. People of color are disproportionately contracting COVID-19, and because they are more likely to have underlying health conditions, are also facing an increased risk of severe illness and mortality from COVID-19 (CDC, 2020). While COVID-19 has pushed racial health inequities into the national spotlight, the underlying differences in social, economic and environmental conditions that have given rise to inequities in COVID-19 infection, transmission and severe illness are not new (CDC, 2020).

Race- and place-based discrimination, both past and present, have created and actively maintained racial residential segregation. Racial residential segregation has systematically shaped characteristics of the built environment that may increase susceptibility to not only COVID-19, but other underlying health conditions that increase the susceptibility to and severity of illness from COVID-19. Racial residential segregation may impact health through poor housing conditions, disparity in educational and employment opportunities, inadequate transportation infrastructure, access to healthcare and economic instability (Barber et al., 2020; Bailey et al., 2017; Diez Roux and Mair, 2010). Where people live impacts their exposure to health promoting resources and opportunities (i.e., access to quality food, recreation, healthcare, etc.) as well as exposure to health damaging threats (i.e., environmental pollutants, poor housing quality, etc.) (Diez Roux and Mair, 2010). Robust literature has documented racial residential segregation as a determinant of racial health inequities (Williams & Collins, 2001; Williams, Lawrence, & Davis, 2019; Bailey et a., 2017; Kramer & Hogue, 2009; Gee & Ford, 2011; White & Borrell, 2011). Racial residential segregation has been linked to cardiovascular disease (Kershaw et al., 2015), hypertension (Kershaw et al., 2011; Barber et al., 2018), diabetes (Barber et al., 2018), obesity (Pool et al., 2018), asthma (Alexander & Currie, 2017) and many other adverse health conditions (Beyer et al., 2016; Morello-Frosch & Jesdale, 2006; Debbink & Bader, 2011; Mehra, Boyd, & Ickovics, 2017; McFarland & Smith, 2011). Structural racism and racial residential segregation are associated with stark differences in neighborhood resource distribution, concentrated disadvantage and health. These obstacles are not recent in origin, but are rooted in historical policies and practices.

Epidemiology of SARS COV-2

SARS-CoV-2 is a novel coronavirus belonging to the β-coronavirus cluster (Sun et al., 2020). The first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were documented in December 2019 in Wuhan, China (Jayaweera et al., 2020). The outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020. The most common symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle pain and dyspnea.[13] SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted by contact with respiratory droplets either person-to-person or person-to-environment, and, in clinical and indoor settings, aerosol (airborne) transmission has been documented (Jayaweera et al., 2020). Standard epidemiologic parameter estimates, including transmission rate and case fatality rate, vary by country and study due to differing population structures, testing coverage and reporting.

In the U.S., minorities, particularly Black and Hispanic individuals, are disproportionately infected by SARS-CoV-2. National data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through May 28, 2020, detail that Black and Hispanic residents are three times more likely to be infected and two times as likely to die from COVID-19 compared to Whites.[14] These disparities have been ascribed to differential access to health care, household size and essential worker status, however, the root cause of these inequalities is structural racism.[15]

COVID-19 health risk factors

Information about COVID-19 is evolving as scientific experts learn more about this disease. At the time of this report, the latest revision from the CDC on June 25, 2020, reported that people of any age with the following underlying health conditions have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19: chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), obesity, severe heart conditions, type 2 diabetes, sickle cell disease and those with a weakened immune system from solid organ transplant (CDC, 2020). Additionally, the CDC reports that people with the following conditions might have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19: asthma, hypertension or high blood pressure, type 1 diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis, neurologic conditions, liver disease, those who are pregnant, pulmonary fibrosis, those who smoke, thalassemia, and those with a weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV and use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medicines (CDC, 2020).

HOLC residential security maps & public health

While measures of racial residential segregation are commonly used as a proxy for structural racism, to date, there have been few studies which empirically measure the effect of structural racism on health (Bailey et al., 2017; Krieger, 2014; Hardeman et al., 2018). However, after the recent digitization of the HOLC residential security maps, several studies have evaluated HOLC grades, as a measure of structural racism, in relation to current health outcomes and social determinants of health (Huggins, 2017; Jacoby et al. 2018; McClure et al. 2019; Namin et al., 2020; Transgenstein et al., 2020; Hoffman et al., 2020; Nardone et al., 2020; Krieger et al., 2020; Krieger et al., 2020). Hoffman, Shandas and Pendleton (2020) and Namin et al. (2020) examined cities across the country, while the remaining studies evaluated HOLC grades within single cities (Huggins, 2017; Jacoby et al. 2018; McClure et al. 2019; Transgenstein et al., 2020; Krieger et al., 2020) or cities within a state (Nardone et al., 2020). While predominantly using ecological models to evaluate neighborhood level health outcomes, a few studies have utilized multilevel models to inform individual level inferences (McClure et al., 2020; Krieger et al., 2020; Krieger et al., 2020). From examining environmental exposures (Hoffman et al., 2020; Namin et al., 2020), preterm birth (Krieger et al., 2020), cancer state at diagnosis (Krieger et al., 2020), crime (Jacoby et al. 2018), asthma outcomes (Nardone et al., 2020), alcohol outlet clusters (Transgenstein et al., 2020) and self-reported health (McClure et al. 2019), these studies have collectively raised awareness on the legacy of government-sponsored redlining practices that were initiated in the 1930s on current population health.

Racism, segregation & COVID-19

Further, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on the country’s Black population, Barber et al. (2020) examined racial residential segregation and COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia, guided by theoretical frameworks for studying structural racism. The HOLC’s historical practices of redlining and other discriminatory lending practices were instrumental in driving the stark segregation seen in Philadelphia today. While not explicitly measuring HOLC redlining maps, Barber et al. (2020) acknowledge how these historical processes established the physical, economic and social conditions that are giving rise to racial inequities in COVID-19. They illustrate how structural racism embedded in our interlocking social, legal, economic and political systems interact to drive disproportionate prevalence of COVID-19 infection, transmission and mortality in Black communities (Barber et al., 2020). Their results showed that the most segregated neighborhoods in Philadelphia were more likely to have structural susceptibility to COVID-19 (a measure encompassing neighborhood indicators that increase the likelihood of exposure and community transmission, limit ability to access testing and treatment, and capture economic hardship). Further, the COVID-19 case rate in the five most segregated neighborhoods was twice that of the COVID-19 case rate in the five least segregated neighborhoods. These findings suggest that segregation acts as a structural driver of racial inequities in Philadelphia and calls for both short- and long-term solutions that center structural racism and health equity in the COVID-19 response.

Public health indicators

Life expectancy at birth is a common indicator of population health and social development, representing the average number of years a newborn is expected to live under current age-specific mortality rates (WHO, 2014). Life expectancy accounts for mortality risks and trends, thus is used to track improvements in health (WHO, 2014). While overall life expectancy has steadily risen since 1900 in the United States, racial inequalities in life expectancy, particularly between Blacks and Whites, have persisted (Kochanek, Arias and Anderson, 2015; Harper et al., 2007). Studies at both an individual and neighborhood level have found that exposure to racial residential segregation was associated with shorter life expectancy among Blacks (LaVesit, 2003; Collins and Williams, 1999). Additionally, among the 500 largest cities in the United States, the difference in life expectancy ranged between 20 and 30 years depending on which neighborhood an individual lived in; this gap was largest in cities with stark racial residential segregation (NYU NewHub, 2019).

Mental health is increasingly monitored as an indicator of population health and chronic disease burden (CDC, 20 09 ). Poor mental health can adversely impact social engagement, functioning, health behaviors and physical health (CDC, 2015). People of color bear a disproportionate burden of unmet mental health needs (Office of Surgeon General, 2001) and racial residential segregation differentially shapes access to mental health services (Dinwiddie et al., 2013).

Gaps in our hypothesis

Previous work by NCRC identified HOLC “Hazardous” graded neighborhoods as economically disadvantaged, with much higher proportions of low- and moderate-income (LMI) families (74%) and people of color (64%) than the higher graded “Best” neighborhoods. The present study explored the legacy of HOLC residential security maps, as a measure of structural racism, on current health indicators that are considered risk factors for COVID-19 infection and severe illness, making it one of the first inquiries into historical redlining in cities across the nation on numerous present-day neighborhood health outcomes.

How might redlining from 80 years ago influence current health? A recent paper by Krieger et al. (2020) outlines specific pathways which provide a theoretical linkage for the association of redlining and segregation, neighborhood disinvestment and health. This pathway model is modified in Figure 1 to show the historical development and linkages between residential segregation and health outcomes. Public policies, instituted beginning in the 1890’s and 1900’s and extending through passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968, provided the institutional and legal structure of segregation. These included local codification of segregation in residential areas, racially restrictive covenants and deeds and, in some cases, regulations on land-use (Rothstein, 2017). Governmental policies and social structures of the time buttressed residential segregation, with mortgage and insurance redlining establishing neighborhood trajectories of investment and disinvestment. During the post-war period, major changes to the U.S. urban system were underway with suburbanization, construction of the national highway system and “block-busting” and “White-flight” from central cities (Jackson, 1985). This migration and reconfiguration of urban and suburban areas shaped patterns of consumption and impacted availability for a wide range of neighborhood services from food availability to financial services, healthcare (Cohen, 2003) and exposure to disamenities and environmental hazards (Pulido, 2000). The differential availability of educational and employment opportunity, services and exposure to hazards impacts the physical and mental wellbeing of people living in segregated neighborhoods (Dreier et al, 2004).

This study expanded on prior work in order to examine the association of the HOLC residential security grades with adverse neighborhood health and other forms of disadvantage. The HOLC low-graded areas of cities are historically disadvantaged neighborhoods where the combination of segregation and disinvestment created the circumstances of concentrated disadvantage for residents, which may operate through numerous mechanisms identified by Krieger et al. to influence current population health. This study assessed statistical associations of the HOLC grading and a range of current indicators of COVID-19 vulnerability.