Holding Onto Home: How University Legal Services Advances Legal Advocacy and Disability Rights in DC

For many people, staying in their homes is not guaranteed – especially those facing housing instability and disability-related barriers. University Legal Services (ULS) – a member of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) – works to ensure more people can remain rooted in their homes and communities.
ULS has supported low- to moderate-income residents navigating housing, social security and public benefits challenges in Washington, DC since 1967. Their work has since expanded to include protecting the legal, civil and human rights of people with disabilities as well.
Supporting Housing Stability
The organization’s Housing Counseling Program (HCP) helps marginalized residents achieve homeownership and prevent foreclosure. Through their educational programming on topics such as foreclosure, budgeting, saving, improving credit and rehabilitating properties, residents are equipped with the tools to build and sustain long-term stability.
“Our typical client is a single mother with two kids who is interested in homeownership but uncertain if that goal is attainable,” says ULS’ Executive Director Jane Brown. “Our counselors are more than counselors – they are cheerleaders. Our clients feel relieved and confident leaving here knowing they have help navigating the path to homeownership.”
HCP offers workshops on city-sponsored housing programs in English and Spanish. The program also provides clients with opportunities for one-on-one collaboration with HUD-certified, bilingual housing counselors.
Protecting Rights and Expanding Independence
For many residents, housing stability alone is not enough. ULS also works to ensure people with disabilities have the rights, access and support needed to stay in their homes and fully participate in their communities.
ULS serves as the District’s designated Protection and Advocacy agency, providing legal advocacy and support services to protect the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. Its Disability Rights DC programs focus on protecting legal rights, strengthening independence and expanding access to community services and public accommodations – such as home health aids and employment supports – for people with disabilities.
ULS also leads the DC Assistive Technology Program, which expands access to tools and resources that support greater autonomy in daily life.
Additionally, the organization’s Jail and Prison Advocacy Program advocates for returning citizens with psychiatric disabilities, intellectual disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and co-occurring substance use disorders in DC.
“We help ensure people are free from abuse and neglect, aware of their rights and that their rights are protected,” Brown says. “We blend housing counseling with disability rights services to work with people being released from DC jails. This not only impacts their ability to return to the community, but also cuts back on recidivism.”
Powering Impact with Support From NCRC
Sustaining this high level of service is increasingly challenging amid ongoing budget cuts. For ULS, these constraints directly affect their staffing capacity and the overall scope of services provided to residents.
“We rely on financial support from powerhouse national organizations like NCRC to accomplish our mission,” Brown says. “Funding from NCRC closes gaps and helps us retain services that have a huge impact on the community while ensuring more residents can remain in their homes and communities.”
Nicole Rothstein is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of University Legal Services.