Host Organization Applications Now Open For NCRC’s Fellowship For Equitable Development

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is launching the fifth year of its transformative fellowship program that matches graduate students with esteemed community development organizations.
The NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development offers a unique opportunity for fellows to gain hands-on experience, contribute to innovative projects and kickstart their professional careers in community development. In return, organizations benefit from the fresh perspectives and talents of these fellows, enabling them to tackle ambitious initiatives they otherwise may not have had the capacity to accomplish.
“Our fellowship program boosts local networks of universities, community development organizations and emerging leaders to create a more robust impact ecosystem,” said Sabrina Terry, NCRC’s chief of programs and strategic development. “The program empowers fellows to cultivate skills and build relationships that will prepare them to contribute to creating a just economy.”
The community development sector faces significant challenges in the coming decades, ranging from climate disasters and widening wealth inequality to food insecurities and extreme housing shortages. These issues disproportionately impact low- and moderate-income communities, especially communities of color, worsening the existing economic strain. Recognizing the urgency and importance of addressing these challenges, the NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development aims to cultivate the next generation of community development leaders and empower them to make a tangible impact.
Interested students and organizations located in the following geographies are encouraged to apply:
- Buffalo, NY
- Denver, CO
- Detroit, MI
- Hartford, CT
- Los Angeles, with special focus on the Altadena community
- North Carolina, with special focus on Western NC
- Nashville, TN
- Tacoma, WA
- Texas
- Tennessee, with special focus on Eastern TN
- Washington, DC
Program benefits for fellows include:
- High-quality training and support from regional leaders in the nonprofit, government, planning and community development fields
- A $20,000 stipend for the eight-month, part-time (20 hours per week) fellowship
- Academic credit in accordance with the policies of the Fellows’ respective universities
- Complimentary admission to the NCRC’s annual Just Economy Conference
Program benefits for host organizations include:
- Fresh, innovative talent to help advance the organizational mission
- The opportunity to help shape the next generation of community development leaders
- Participation in a fellowship program at little to no cost
Member applications for host organizations will be open February 3-27, 2026. Student applications for fellowship positions will be open April 8-May 8, 2026.
More information on the fellowship can be found here: NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development.
Not an NCRC member? Join now and then apply!
Questions regarding this opportunity should be emailed to impact@ncrc.org, with the subject line “Fellowship for Equitable Development.”