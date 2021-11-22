Advisor News, October 6, 2021, House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From California Reinvestment Coalition Executive Director Brito
California Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Executive Director, Paulina-Gonzalez Brito, testified in front of the House Financial Services Subcommittee regarding recent shifts in the banking space.
On the topic of bank consolidation, Brito cited a report by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition which found that between 2008 and 2020, consolidation caused 14% of all banks to close, which disproportionately affected communities of color.