House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From California Reinvestment Coalition Executive Director Brito

By / November 22, 2021 / In the News

California Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Executive Director, Paulina-Gonzalez Brito, testified in front of the House Financial Services Subcommittee regarding recent shifts in the banking space.

On the topic of bank consolidation, Brito cited a report by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition which found that between 2008 and 2020, consolidation caused 14% of all banks to close, which disproportionately affected communities of color.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

