American Banker, December 1, 2023, House Votes To Nullify CFPB Small-Business Data Rule
“Today’s vote for a move President Biden will veto was a pointless show put on for bank industry donors who still don’t know how to say yes to a good idea,” said Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. “The public, the banking industry and the economy will all benefit from the implementation of a Section 1071 final rule which gave banks some of what they asked for. All the House majority accomplished today was to make their next phone call with a bank lobbyist go a little smoother.”