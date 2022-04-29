Housing Wire: Freddie Mac First Out of the Gate with Plans for Targeted Lending Programs

Housing Wire, April 21, 2022, Freddie Mac First Out of the Gate with Plans for Targeted Lending Programs
The special purpose credit programs will pertain to Black, Latino and Native American borrowers, according to Pamela Perry, head of Freddie Mac’s single-family equitable housing team. The programs will be announced in the third quarter of this year, Perry said during a fair housing webinar hosted by the National Housing Conference, a mortgage trade association.
Perry said that despite statements from banking regulatory agencies, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to reassure lenders that targeted lending programs do not violate fair lending laws, mortgage lenders remain hesitan